Over a thousand President Trump supporters were at Meadows Field Airport awaiting his arrival 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:40s - Published Over a thousand President Trump supporters were at Meadows Field Airport awaiting his arrival Over a thousand President Trump supporters were at Meadows Field Airport awaiting his arrival

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Over a thousand President Trump supporters were at Meadows Field Airport awaiting his arrival IT'S SO EXCITING. IT IS, ITREALLY IS.THE EVENT WAS INVITE ONLY,ACCORDING TO THE WHITE HOUSE- TRUMP ADDRESSED LOCAL FARMERSAND WATER ISSUES ACROSS THECENTRAL VALLEY - AN ISSUE MANYCENTRALVALLEY FARMERS LIKE LARRYBETTINCOURG HAVE HAD TO DEALWITH."WE HAVE A FEDERAL CONTRACT THATSAYS YOUR GOING TO GET ANX-AMOUNT OFWATER AND WE HAVEN'T SEEN 100PERCENT OF ALLOCATION IN YEARS.THEY ALMOST TAKE THE POSITIONNOW THAT 50 PERCENT IS 100PERCENT FOR US."ACCORDING TO MANY FARMERS ANDLOCAL OFFICIALS WATERSUPPLY AND DELIVERY HAS BEEN ANISSUE LONG IN THEMAKING."I THINK SOMETIMES WE DON'T DEALWITHISSUES UNTIL THEY ARE SUPER HUGEAND UNTIL THEY HAVE TO BE DEALTWITHIMMEDIATELY."POEOPLE OF ALL FAITHS WEREINVITED TO THE EVENT,ACCORDING TO A MEMBER OF THESIKH COMMUNITY.THERE IS QUITE A BIT OF SIKHCOMMUNITY MEMBERS WHO SUPPORTPRESIDENTTRUMP.PRESIDENT TRUMP'S VISIT MARKINGTHE FIRST VISIT BY ASITTING PRESIDENT IN EIGHT YEARS- THE EXCITEMENTAMONGST HIS SUPPORTERS WERECLEAR.I HAVE NO DOUBT THAT WHATEVER HESAYS, IS GOING TO BE GREAT FORBAKERSFIELD.WHILE THERE ARE MANY SUPPORTERSOUT HERE - THERE







You Might Like



Tweets about this Terry Ellis @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump Nice golf apparel Little Hands Trump! Remember when you criticized our great President… https://t.co/l4csjbjp8N 5 hours ago CONSERVATIVE BILL So now we have @MSNBC stumping/campaigning for President Trump and I must say their doing an excellent job at it th… https://t.co/XCaqYA0I44 6 hours ago ✭Cowboy Dale✭ @realDonaldTrump Tennessee loves our President! I remember we had over 30 thousand show up to a Trump rally in our… https://t.co/4HD0naBNun 6 hours ago Elke Zerr We have over 300 Million People in America yes what only one thousand five hundred people ben tested for the coron… https://t.co/wdbD4cZjES 11 hours ago betty RT @DuckyTetzloff: WATCH: Paula White Delivers Opening Prayer at President Trump's Ralley! ❤ YOU never saw this on any TV channel! SPIRI… 15 hours ago Lux Veritas @realDonaldTrump has previously said that any president who presides over a thousand point drop in the market on a… https://t.co/15EbslXVlD 1 day ago LoveLiteracy RT @Dreamweasel: - It has been almost one thousand days since the Trump inauguration. We know Trump has lied over ten thousand times since… 1 day ago Patrick Hughes RT @dawn_of_america: @tracybeanz A small county in NorCal has President Trump beating the Dems by over 3 thousand votes. But we won’t here… 2 days ago