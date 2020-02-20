Financial Focus: Crowdfunding, Redbox

Global  

Financial Focus for Feb.

19, 2020: Crowdfunding medical bills, Redbox TV In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Millions of Americans are turning to crowdfunding websites to pay for medical bills.

Redbox is now offering live TV streaming through its app and website all for free, the programs do have ads.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
