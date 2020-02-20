Jay Gets Emotional After Too Much Back Pain Medicine

After Jay (Ed O'Neill) refuses to take his back pain medicine, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) doses his drink while he's in the bathroom.

But then Jay returns, saying he took the max dose while he was in there.

He then explains the trials and tribulations of being a parent watching your kids grow up.

From 'Spuds,' season 11, episode 14 of Modern Family.

Watch Modern Family WEDNESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.