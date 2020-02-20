Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 - Review

The world’s sports media have cast their votes and the Winners for the landmark 20th Anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards have now been announced.



Recent related videos from verified sources The BMW i8 - From vision to icon, from bestseller to classic of the future



The BMW i8 has performed the role of sports car of the future with extraordinary success since the day it was launched. The progressively designed 2+2-seater doubles up as an eye-catching object of.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:27 Published 5 days ago Messi, Hamilton named joint winners of Laureus World Sportsman of the Year



Messi, Hamilton named joint winners of Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published on February 18, 2020