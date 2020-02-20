MasterCard pushes for commuter biometrics at public transit systems 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 00:54s - Published MasterCard pushes for commuter biometrics at public transit systems CCTV and gait analysis may come to US public transit to allow commuters to pay without using cards or passes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MasterCard pushes for commuter biometrics at public transit systems





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources MasterCard makes biometrics push for public transit users HARRISON, NEW YORK — Market Watch reports CCTV and gait analysis may come to US public transit to allow commuters to pay without using cards or passes, citing MasterCard officials working on.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:17Published 3 weeks ago