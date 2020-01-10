Global  

JMW Turner £20 banknote enters circulation

A new £20 banknote featuring artist JMW Turner will now start to appear in ATMs and tills as it enters circulation.

The new polymer £20 note will replace the paper £20 note featuring economist Adam Smith and has been hailed by the Bank of England as its most secure banknote yet.
