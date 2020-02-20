Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > India has a facelift ahead of Trump's visit

India has a facelift ahead of Trump's visit

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
India has a facelift ahead of Trump's visit

India has a facelift ahead of Trump's visit

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to "drain the swamp" of lobbyists and elites in Washington D.C.

Now, one Indian city is racing to clean up a stagnant river as he prepares to visit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

India has a facelift ahead of Trump's visit

India is racing to prepare for a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

They're sweeping the streets, scrubbing walls, freshening up a stagnant river.

And even inspecting a colonial-era bridge, earlier deemed unfit for heavy vehicles, because Trump and his motorcade is likely to pass over it.

The president will arrive in India on February 24th on a maiden two-day trip that aims to repair bilateral relations hurt by a trade spat.

Talks on a deal have run into problems over issues with data privacy and e-commerce controls.

Trump will visit the western city of Ahmedabad, India's capital New Delhi, and Agra where he will view the famed monument, the Taj Mahal.

Many are very excited for the president's visit.

One man in rural India - has even built a shrine to worship Trump.

(SOUNDBITE) (Approximate Telugu translation) TRUMP FAN, BUSSA KRISHNA, SAYING: "I carry his picture and before any work I pray to him.

He is like a god to me and that is the reason I established a statue.

Every Friday I fast for Trump's long life." But the big clean up has major repercussions for some poorer communities.

Local residents of an Ahmedabad slum were outraged after a wall was put up around their shanty towns.

(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) SLUM RESIDENT, NAME NOT GIVEN, SAYING: "When you are spending so much money for the wall, then come and have a peak inside the shanties of us poor people.

You can spend 800,000 to a million rupees for the wall, then also go inside the shanty of a poor person to see how they are living, what conditions they are living in." Along with polluted water, authorities are battling some of the world's filthiest air, that even stains the white marble of the Taj Mahal.

And increasingly aggressive troops of monkeys that have been known to attack visitors.

District authorities have denied local media reports they have relocated some of the more troublesome primates for the visit, and that the unstable bridge will be unable to bear the weight of Trump's armor-plated limousine known as "The Beast."



Recent related news from verified sources

With Trump’s India Visit, US-India Ties Go One Step Forward And Two Steps Back – Analysis

Despite some gains on the policy level, Trump’s visit to India symbolised heightened partisanship...
Eurasia Review - Published

India is incredible, lot of progress made in bilateral ties during visit, says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has said that the US' relationship with India is "extraordinary" right now and...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DennisWehr2

Dennis Wehr RT @CBSNews: ARTISTIC WELCOME: Talented children from an art school in India paint portraits of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trum… 1 day ago

rmchan74

RamenManiaContinue RT @CBSNews: ARTISTIC WELCOME: Talented children from an art school in India painted portraits of President Trump and First Lady Melania Tr… 4 days ago

mahacpimspeak

CPIM Maharashtra RT @boomlive_in: Video of a fire engine spraying a Taj Mahal replica at an amusement park in Bhopal is being passed off as the real #TajMah… 5 days ago

boomlive_in

BOOM FactCheck Video of a fire engine spraying a Taj Mahal replica at an amusement park in Bhopal is being passed off as the real… https://t.co/AzmjFjlhUH 5 days ago

stand_4_america

Free America Network Gandhi’s former home gets facelift ahead of Trump’s first India visit A worker mops the floor inside Gandhi https://t.co/XBMb7M1u3K 5 days ago

RamchandaniGP

R G P RT @boomlive_in: Video of a fire engine spraying a Taj Mahal replica at an amusement park in Bhopal is being passed off as the real Taj Mah… 5 days ago

boomlive_in

BOOM FactCheck Video of a fire engine spraying a Taj Mahal replica at an amusement park in Bhopal is being passed off as the real… https://t.co/a3zJDT90VK 5 days ago

Baqarsajjad2

Baqar sajjad RT @Univrslfeelings: Gandhi’s former home gets face-lift ahead of Trump’s first India visit #US #President #Trump #Visit #India #Gandhi #H… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump failed to pay heed to child poverty on his India visit [Video]Trump failed to pay heed to child poverty on his India visit

The US president did not meet any of the millions of Indians trying to survive on the streets nationwide - many of them children.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:58Published

Trump recounts India visit, says not impressed by crowds anywhere else| Oneindia News [Video]Trump recounts India visit, says not impressed by crowds anywhere else| Oneindia News

Recounting his India visit, Trump said at a rally in South Carolina that he is not impressed by crowds any more after the number of people he witnessed in India's Motera stadium. American crowds pale..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.