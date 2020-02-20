Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices

Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices The tech giant has confirmed its game streaming service will be available on a range of Android devices following the Feb.

20 update.

The company revealed that “in addition to the Pixel family, Stadia will now support phones from Samsung, ASUS, and Razer.” A WiFi connection is required, while Google reiterated Stadia can also be used on tablets, desktops, laptops and on TVs through Google Chromecast Ultra.

Google’s vice president, Phil Harrison, recently confirmed the company is planning a free tier edition of Stadia later this year.

Phil Harrison, via statement