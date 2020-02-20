Stadia Is Coming to More Android Devices
Stadia Is Coming to
More Android Devices The tech giant has confirmed
its game streaming service will be
available on a range of Android devices
following the Feb.
20 update.
The company revealed that
“in addition to the Pixel family, Stadia will
now support phones from Samsung, ASUS, and Razer.” A WiFi connection is required, while Google reiterated
Stadia can also be used on tablets, desktops, laptops
and on TVs through Google Chromecast Ultra.
Google’s vice president, Phil Harrison,
recently confirmed the company is planning
a free tier edition of Stadia later this year.
via statement