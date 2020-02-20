Disaster Funds

Governor walz is asking legislature to approve 30 million dollars to replenish the disaster assistance contingency account... which used to help communities after natural disasters.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live now... annalise á why is it so important to put money back into this fund?

Xxx live amy á state hydrologists are already concerned about spring flooding this year.

There's a lot of moisture in the ground... so when this snow melts á and the ground thaws á all that water is going to go into minnesota's rivers and streams.xxx olmsted county director of emergency management captain mike bromberg thinks the 30 million proposal is a good call.

"the legislature normally gives anywhere between 4 and 20 million dollars a year, and every year that gets depleted.

I think putting 30 million dollars in there saves us from calling a special session."

Here's a look at some of last year's spring flooding... in order for olmsted county to qualify for state assistance á it needs to rack up more than $270áthousand dollars in damage.

For fema to get involved á that number needs to be more than $550á thousand dollars... during last year's blizzard á salem township had more than 4 million dollars in damage... as you can imagine á these damage reports racked up around the state over 2019.

Captain bromberg thinks investing 30 million dollars this year will provide a good cushion of support... but wishes minnesota was more consistent with how much money it contributes to the fund.

"i think we need some sort of legislation that says we're gonna put this amount of money in there every year, and when we get to x or it gets below x, we're gonna replenish it or we're going to stop it until it gets to that threshold.

That would set a nice precedent and everyone would know its there and the process that needs to be done to go get that money, its not like they just hand it out."

This state money can be used to repair public infrastructur e after natural disasters... such as roads á sewers á and powerlines.

Live in rochesterá annalise johnsonákimt news 3.////// thank you annalise.

Last legislative session á the account was funded with enough money to account for minnesota's share of fema's spring 2019 flooding assessments... but in january á the state learned that fema severely underestimate d the cost.

The assessment nearly doubled... because of this á the disaster assistance contingency account will soon be depleted without the 30 million.///