shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Nepotism bill heard at Legislature COULD BECHANGING INNEBRASKA THANKSTO A 3 NEWS NOWINVESTIGATIONINTO THE HIRINGPRATICES OF THEDODGE COUNTYASSESSORSOFFICE..A BILL IS MAKINGITS WAY THRU THESTATELEGISLATURE..3 NEWS NOWINVESTIGATORJEFF VAN SANTHAS MORE ON THESTORYTRT 1:26STATE SENATORLYNN WALZ IS ON AMISSION TOCHANGE THEDEFINITION OFNEPOTISM INNEBRASKA..THE SENATORSBILL WOULDSUBJECT ALLCHILDREN ANDTHEIR SPOUSES OFGOVERNMENTOFFICIALS TO THESTATE NEPOTISMLAW..CURRENT LAW..ALLOWS AGOVERNMENTOFFICIAL TO HIRE ACHILD OR SPOUSEWHO ISN'T ADEPENDENT ORNOT LIVING UNDERTHE SAME ROOF..15:40:13 THISVAGUEDESCRIPTIONCAUSED APROBLEM IN MYDISTRICT ..IN NOVEMBER 3NEWS NOWINVESTIGATORSLOOKED INTO THEHIRING PRACTICESOF THE DODGECOUNTYASSESSORSOFFICE AFTER AWHISTLE BLOWERWHO REACHEDOUT TO KMTVSAYING THE HEADASSESSOR DEBBIECHURCHILL ANELECTED OFFICIALGAVE JOBS TO HERDAUGHTER ANDSON-IN-LAWWITHOUT POSTINGTHE POSITIONFIRST..DEBBIE CLAIMEDSHE MADE THEPOSTINGS ONINDEED.COM BUTCOULDN'T PROVIDEANY PROOF..THE KMTVINVESTIGATIONSPARKEDOUTRAGE..6:24 THEY WEREANGRY..THEY WANTED TOMAKE SURE..AGAIN WE'RE HELDACCOUNTABLE..NOT USING THEPOWER THAT WEHAVE TOSUPPORT..TO FAVOR I GUESSPEOPLE IN OURFAMILY..NATFRANK DALEY --WITH THENEBRASKAACCOUNTABILITYAND DISCLOSURECOMMISSION ..SUPPORTS THECHANGES..15:44:29 THISNARROWDEFINITIONSURPRISESPEOPLE..I THINK THEEXPECTATION OFTHE PERSON ONTHE STREETS ..OF AN ADULT CHILDOF AN OFFICIALSHOULD BECONSIDERED ANIMMEDIATE FAMILYMEMBER BUTCURRENTLY UNDERSTATUTE ITS NOTWE WILLCONTINUE TO KEEPUPDATED ON THEBILL'S PROGRESS..YOU CAN CHECKOUT ALL OF OUR 3NEWS NOWINVESTIGATIONS..AT 3-NEWS-NOWDOT COM





