Grace Millane's mother addresses her daughter's killer at his sentencing

The mother of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane told her killer she is tormented over “the terror and pain she must have experienced at your hands”.

A 28-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, strangled Ms Millane in a hotel in Auckland, New Zealand, after meeting her via Tinder on December 1 2018 – the day before her 22nd birthday.

Her body was later found buried in a suitcase in a forested area outside the city.