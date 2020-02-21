‘Not Vinay, AP Singh is mentally unfit’: Delhi gang-rape victim’s mother

Mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim slammed the convicts' lawyer AP Singh on Friday.

The mother said convicts' lawyer "needs rest" and he is "mentally unfit".

This comes after one of the four death row prisoner Vinay Sharma approached Delhi court for treatment at IHBAS for mental illness.

Tihar jail officials reported that Vinay banged his head against a wall in his cell.

Delhi court ordered the execution of the death penalty on March 3 at 6 am.