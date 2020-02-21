ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News

Global  

ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia

ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia

ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia

Indian women's cricket team started its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World cup on a winning note as they defeated favourites Australia by 17 runs in a low-scoring game in Sydney.
