Carlo: I'll join Dom & Tom in NY next year! 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:29s - Published Carlo: I'll join Dom & Tom in NY next year! Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti joked that he would join Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies for next year's New York Fashion Week! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Toni Travel RT @ShaneRileyVV: You’ve read about her, now experience #ScarletLady for yourself! Caribbean prices from £640pp OR join her sister, Valiant… 5 hours ago Carlo Gon Join me on Poshmark, my favorite app to buy & sell fashion. Save up to 70% off top brands! For a limited time, use… https://t.co/RySZz8TgI0 11 hours ago Ofurum Jidenma RT @KNairabet: For the managers that Joined midway through the season. Who's had the biggest impact. Mourinho Carlo Ancelotti or Mike Ar… 18 hours ago Shane Lewis-Riley You’ve read about her, now experience #ScarletLady for yourself! Caribbean prices from £640pp OR join her sister, V… https://t.co/ptFqrzIodc 20 hours ago Carlo's Bistro Lunch plans? Join us! Carlo’s offers lunch portions of some of our entrees everyday from 11AM ‘til 3PM - even on Sa… https://t.co/AqFz70i03M 23 hours ago