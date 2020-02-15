Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and other celebs attend Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and other celebs attend Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and other celebs attend Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and other celebs attend Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Actress Malaika Arora and Dia Mirza graced the red carpet of "Dadasaheb Phalke Awards" on Thursday in Mumbai.

Malaika oped for an ethic outfit.

The fashionsta was seen wearing a Jaipuri print saree with golden border.

She completed the look with chunky silver jewellery and styled her hair in a bun.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Malaika Arora and other B-Town celebs walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week [Video]Malaika Arora and other B-Town celebs walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Several Bollywood stars walked the ramp on the third day of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 on Friday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.