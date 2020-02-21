Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Donald Trump is upset South Korean film "Parasite" won Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars instead of American-made movies like "Gone With The Wind".

Plus, he mocks Brad Pitt by calling him a "little wise guy."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

oykuuco

Öykü RT @Variety: Donald Trump: “How bad were the Academy Awards this year? Did you see it? The the winner is… a movie from South Korea! What th… 59 minutes ago

B0bkierz

ボッビー@Doom Eternal Hype @Dobu_Dobu Looking forward to Parasite being about Donald Trump. 9 hours ago

robert32708

Robert Lapp RT @JerryButlerSmi1: Have 2 agree with Pelosi on this 1, Donald Trump is the most dangerous man on this planet 😆 😆 😆, IF YOU R A SWAMP MEMB… 2 days ago

JerryButlerSmi1

Jerry Butler Smith Jr. Have 2 agree with Pelosi on this 1, Donald Trump is the most dangerous man on this planet 😆 😆 😆, IF YOU R A SWAMP M… https://t.co/2dC3jqEnix 3 days ago

COIndependent1

CO Independent 💜 He spends more in ONE ☝️ DAY in unnecessary GOLF TRIPS to his own property, MAR-A-LAGO than the PARASITE TRUMP FAMI… https://t.co/Xi2LwVf1WL 3 days ago

iwd12

Rose Avakian RT @Sabel_Boo: There is nothing more white supremacist, American chauvinist, cracker***crackerish than Donald Trump whining about PARASIT… 3 days ago

247natw

247newsaroundtheworld Trump calls Bloomberg his ‘cheap spin-off’ and complains about Parasite winning Best Picture Oscar Donald Trump https://t.co/wAN94kAXVB 3 days ago

ellisthewriter

Ellis Crow https://t.co/LxVml6WHly Article went up on Her Campus. Talked about @realDonaldTrump and his comments about @ParasiteMovie 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ [Video]Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ President Donald Trump recently decried the success of Bong Joon-ho’s movie, ‘Parasite,’ at the 92nd Academy..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published

Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a 'Little Wise Guy' During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News [Video]Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a "Little Wise Guy" During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News

During a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump criticized the Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite' and took aim at Brad Pitt during a speech that targeted recent events in pop culture.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.