Banned Baby Names From Around The World

People generally have strong opinions about a baby's name.

A lot of governments do, too.

The U.S doesn't get too involved when it comes to baby-naming regulations, but other countries are much stricter.

In places like Italy, France, Malaysia, and New Zealand, the government has the right to reject the parent's choices.

HuffPost reports that proud parents in Germany were heartbroken in 2017 when their baby couldn't be name Lucifer.