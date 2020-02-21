Global  

Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade in an All Stock Takeover

Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade in an All Stock Takeover

Morgan Stanley to Buy E-Trade in an All Stock Takeover

Morgan Stanley will buy E-Trade financial trade corporation in a $13 billion deal.

This all stock takeover will reshape the investment bank, according to The Wall Street Journal.
