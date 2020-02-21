Daily Dividend Report: RY,KO,PLD,WRB,ABBV

Global  

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of three cents, or three per cent, to $1.08 per share, payable on and after May 22, 2020, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Coca-Cola today approved the company's 58th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend 2.5 percent from 40 cents to 41 cents per common share.

The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.64 per share, up from $1.60 per share in 2019.

The first quarter dividend is payable April 1, 2020, to shareowners of record as of March 16, 2020.

The company returned $6.8 billion in dividends to shareowners in 2019, bringing the total amount given back to shareowners through dividends since Jan.

1, 2010, to $54.9 billion.

The Board of Directors of Prologis today approved a plan to raise the company's annualized dividend level by 9.4 percent to $2.32 per share of common stock.

The board declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2020.

A dividend of $0.58 per share of the company's common stock, which will be payable on March 31, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020.

W.

R.

Berkley announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 11 cents per share to be paid on March 25, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2020.

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.18 per share.

The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2020.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 195 percent.

AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.




