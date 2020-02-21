Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates The congresswoman made the announcement through her Courage to Change political action committee.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter Ocasio-Cortez named Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez (TX), Teresa Fernandez (NM), Kara Eastman (NE), Georgette Gomez (CA), Marie Newman (IL), Jessica Cisneros (TX) and Samelys Lopez (NY).

She released a statement to 'The New York Times' about her endorsement.

Ocasio-Cortez, via 'The New York Times' Ocasio-Cortez, via 'The New York Times'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

margarita_wine

Megan Maizel She represents a D+30 district and everyone she endorses flops. https://t.co/zOavbtjINz 14 hours ago

FritzQS

Fritz High-larious. Wonder if she’ll disavow him when he endorses/stumps for Biden Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.… https://t.co/RarUDLRBhK 1 day ago

DigitaliveWorld

DIGITALIVE.WORLD Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Owes Jack Ma and Bill Gates a Huge Apology, Crypto Coins News https://t.co/TdKt8X7UwV... https://t.co/y1lYhMjnow 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.