Kia Seltos, electric Cadillac and a looming Bronco | Autoblog Podcast #615

Video Credit: Autoblog Studio - Duration: 59:01s - Published < > Embed
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder, and Associate Editor Byron Hurd makes his ABP debut.

This week, they start with the cars they've been driving: the Jaguar XE, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue and Ford Escape.

Then they dig into the news, including an upcoming Cadillac EV, Lincoln and Chevy sedans and the Ford Bronco.

Finally, they help a listener replace his Jeep Patriot in the Spend My Money segment.
0
