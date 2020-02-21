Global  

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton Reunite to Star in Comedy 'Family Jewels' | THR News

The stars are set to share the screen for the first time in over two decades, since 1996's 'First Wives Club', in the multigenerational comedy 'Family Jewels'.
