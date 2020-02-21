Global  

Someone Set Elizabeth Warren's Roast Of Mike Bloomberg To Nas' 'Ether' Beat

The Nevada Democratic Debate got underway in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (February 19) where Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar squared off in their race for democratic presidential candidate.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

