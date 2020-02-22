Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Woman says she was scammed out of $89,000

Woman says she was scammed out of $89,000

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Woman says she was scammed out of $89,000

Woman says she was scammed out of $89,000

An Overland Park, Kansas, woman said she was scammed out of $89,000.

The woman said that she now has to file for bankruptcy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Law360

Law360 The government says the woman who scammed four former NBA and NFL players out of millions of dollars shouldn't get… https://t.co/0WNqxuoioe 6 days ago

Sox4NY3

Sox4NY3 @DrJillStein Says the woman whose campaign gave us Trump four years ago. BTW, remember that recount that you scamme… https://t.co/Wh05BHyfKg 6 days ago

GeorgeKellyJr

George Jr RT @jennamdeangelis: A 94-year-old woman was allegedly scammed out of $8,500. We spoke to her son who says it started with a phone call, so… 6 days ago

jennamdeangelis

Jenna DeAngelis A 94-year-old woman was allegedly scammed out of $8,500. We spoke to her son who says it started with a phone call,… https://t.co/CaqPNuqlBK 1 week ago

grlopez7

Gerardo RT @KJRH2HD: 75-year-old woman says she was scammed out of $27,000 https://t.co/qShmzjKoJW https://t.co/PofSO8rtUo 1 week ago

KJRH2HD

2 Works for You 75-year-old woman says she was scammed out of $27,000 https://t.co/qShmzjKoJW https://t.co/PofSO8rtUo 1 week ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours 75-year-old woman says she was scammed out of $27,000 https://t.co/gsMqeDpZ5J https://t.co/DiwH6cYpbX 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman finds out her 'Tiffany' engagement ring actually cost $6 [Video]Woman finds out her 'Tiffany' engagement ring actually cost $6

A woman’s “perfect” proposal quickly went downhill after a discovery about her engagement ring sparked a series of lies from her fiancé. The proposal began when the woman got engaged on..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:26Published

Brooklyn Woman, 78, Scammed [Video]Brooklyn Woman, 78, Scammed

Police are searching for three men accused of scamming a woman in Brooklyn. The suspects allegedly stole $4,500 from the 78-year-old victim last month in Flatbush. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.