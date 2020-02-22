BAD EDUCATION Movie - Hugh Jackman 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:07s - Published BAD EDUCATION Movie - Hugh Jackman BAD EDUCATION Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The unfolding of the single largest public school embezzlement scandal in history. Director: Cory Finley Writer: Mike Makowsky Stars: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan Gnere: Comedy, Drama US release date: April 25, 2020 0

