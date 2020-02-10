Global  

JOJO RABBIT movie - Behind-the-Scenes - The Script

JOJO RABBIT movie - Behind-the-Scenes- -The Script- - FOX Searchlight Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.

Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

Directed by: Taika Waititi Screenplay by: Taika Waititi, based upon the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens Produced by: Carthew Neal, p.g.a., Taika Waititi, p.g.a., Chelsea Winstanley Cast: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, with Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson #JoJoRabbit #FoxSearchlight Now on Digital & Blu-ray.
InesIsVeg

Nessie I know I'm a few months behind on finally watching this movie but...the accents in Jojo Rabbit are terrible. 50% of… https://t.co/iOWgF9NGfd 1 week ago

aronHaverty

Feeling Borrower That same friend lent me "Jojo Rabbit", which I watched last night. It really took me by suprise; I loved it. I sho… https://t.co/qhLH3n2pF3 1 week ago


Taika Waititi: Playing Hitler In 'Jojo Rabbit' Was 'Lunacy' [Video]Taika Waititi: Playing Hitler In 'Jojo Rabbit' Was 'Lunacy'

Taika Waititi wrote and directed the Oscar award-winning movie 'Jojo Rabbit,' set in Nazi Germany. He also stars as an imaginary Adolf Hitler who the main character talks to. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

