JOJO RABBIT movie - Behind-the-Scenes - The Script

JOJO RABBIT movie - Behind-the-Scenes- -The Script- - FOX Searchlight Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.

Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

Directed by: Taika Waititi Screenplay by: Taika Waititi, based upon the book "Caging Skies" by Christine Leunens Produced by: Carthew Neal, p.g.a., Taika Waititi, p.g.a., Chelsea Winstanley Cast: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, with Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson