Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > People of J and K are happy after abrogation of Article 370 JP Nadda

People of J and K are happy after abrogation of Article 370 JP Nadda

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
People of J and K are happy after abrogation of Article 370 JP NaddaPeople of J and K are happy after abrogation of Article 370 JP Nadda
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mohammad_Asif

Mohammad Asif RT @ShafakatK: I hope your heart is also feeling same pain of this woman after watching this but there are people here who must be happy to… 5 minutes ago

XobazJr

xσвazjя RT @C1d3rDev: Looks like I'm working on a chatheads update after this whole ordeal. I'd like to keep it free. If any devs including @BawApp… 6 minutes ago

Adeshtokhiladi

Adeshˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ RT @kamaalrkhan: I am the only critic, who gives review on Sunday instead of Thursday, means after 3 days of release. If you Bollywood peop… 9 minutes ago

smoothiegeneral

SmoothieGeneral RT @allan_cheapshot: Imagine you worked at McDonald's and were Ronald Mcdonald on the commercials. After a hard day Ronalding you logged on… 10 minutes ago

avenueminga

Sally P @MichaelCosimini Mother of 3 boys here&exactly reverse happened to me.I was offended when people offered pity on he… https://t.co/4fEHNKFhbs 11 minutes ago

EDSKintsugiLife

Josephine @nowwithmoredan @NicoleSGrigg @SenSanders I honestly don't think it made him happy as much as he was ready to run a… https://t.co/yHt4X0HNtR 12 minutes ago

cool2iceberg

Prabhat RT @RisingDarkstar: Someone once said to me. "You have all the things that make people happy, still you are one of the most unhappiest peop… 14 minutes ago

ReRe0183

Cigy Simon @pulte They do anything just to fool people into believe that they are you and they fall for it then come after you… https://t.co/ZegZzorovd 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sense of insecurity prevailed among people before abrogation of Artcle 370 Ladakh MP [Video]Sense of insecurity prevailed among people before abrogation of Artcle 370 Ladakh MP

Sense of insecurity prevailed among people before abrogation of Artcle 370 Ladakh MP

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published

Skiing competition concludes in Shimla after enthralling people for 3 days [Video]Skiing competition concludes in Shimla after enthralling people for 3 days

Skiing competition concludes in Shimla after enthralling people for 3 days

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.