The L Word Generation Q 1x03 Lost Love

The L Word Generation Q S01E03 Lost Love - Promo Trailer - Episode 3 season 1 - Showtime - Original Air Date: Dec 22, 2019 - Synopsis: Bette prepares for an important mayoral debate.

Alice lands a huge guest and encourages Nat to branch out.

Shane visits a bar and gets embroiled in the lives of two of its employees.

Dani and Sophie's families clash, Micah is unsure of where he stands with his crush, and a budding relationship forces Finley to confront some complicated aspects of her past.