‘Impossible for them, possible for us’: Yogi Adityanath mocks Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020.

He accused the previous Akhilesh Yadav led government of not being serious about the development of the state.

He said that his government has made possible what was considered by the Akhilesh Yadav government.

He added that they will dedicate the Poorvanchal Expressway to the residents of UP before Dipawali this year.

