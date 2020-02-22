Bournemouth’s VAR double whammy

Global  

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
Matt Le Tissier says Bournemouth will consider themselves very unlucky after finding themselves on the back of two VAR decisions against Burnley, but also says they should be alarmed with their collapse.
chriswisey

Chris Wise That Watford win is a double whammy for Bournemouth. Not only does it send them into the relegation zone, but their… https://t.co/wIHGmiXgWj 5 days ago

