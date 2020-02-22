Global  

Diamond Princess evacuees arrive at Arrowe Park Hospital

The 32 evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have arrived at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral.

The passengers wearing masks were split between three coaches along with medical professionals wearing white hazmat suits.

Report by Blairm.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arrowe Park chief executive thanks patients and staff [Video]Arrowe Park chief executive thanks patients and staff

British citizens who were onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship have left Arrowe Park Hospital after a two-week quarantine period. The hospital’s Chief Executive Janelle Holmes thanked the guests..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:37Published

Diamond Princess guests speak after two-week quarantine [Video]Diamond Princess guests speak after two-week quarantine

British guests from the Diamond Princess have been discharged from Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral. Patients spoke of their relief as their quarantine period ended and thanked the hospital for their..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published

