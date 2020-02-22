Bernie Sanders is favourite to win Nevada caucuses on February 22, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:00s - Published Bernie Sanders is favourite to win Nevada caucuses Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Nevada caucuses, suggesting he could be on his way to the Democratic nomination.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Bernie Sanders: The 60 Minutes Interview Coming off his win in the Nevada caucuses, Bernie Sanders talks about Michael Bloomberg, Donald...

CBS News - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this