Croxall and Trunzo battle to Ice Cross wins in Quebec

Canadian Kyle Croxall and American Amanda Trunzo battle to close wins at the Red Bull Ice Cross Championship stop in Quebec
SHOWS: LE MASSIF DE CHARLEVOIX, QUEBEC, CANADA (FEBRUARY 22, 2020)(RED BULL CONTENT POOL - SEE RESTRICTIONS) 1.

CANADIAN FLAG AT LE MASSIF DE CHARLEVOIX RED BULL ICE CROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP EVENT 2.

AERIAL OF TRACK 3.

VARIOUS FANS ALONGSIDE TRACK 4.

START OF MEN'S FINAL RACE 5.

KYLE CROXALL (CANADA) NARROWLY CROSSING

Class="kln">FINISH LINE AHEAD OF MARCO DALLAGO (AUSTRIA) TO WIN RACE, JOHN FISHER (CANADA) IS 3RD AND CAMERON NAASZ (USA) 4TH.

6.

CROXALL AND DALLAGO TALKING JUST AFTER RACE 7.

CROXALL, DALLAGO (ON LEFT), AND FISHER ON MEN'S PODIUM AND CHAMPAGNE CELEBRATION 8.

START OF WOMEN'S FINAL RACE 9.

AMANDA TRUNZO (USA) STRETCHING HER SKATE ACROSS FINISH LINE TO WIN RACE JUST AHEAD OF MAXIE PLANTE (CANADA), JACQUELINE LEGERE (CANADA) IS 3RD AND DOMINIQUE LEFEBVRE (CANADA) 4TH.

10.

TRUNZO, PLANTE (ON LEFT), AND LEGERE ON WOMEN'S PODIUM AND CHAMPAGNE CELEBRATION STORY: Canadian Kyle Croxall and American Amanda Trunzo skated to narrow victories Saturday (February 22) at the Red Bull Ice Cross World Championship stop in Quebec.

Croxall had the tougher of the two final races, only taking the win after a late battle with Austrian Marco Dallago, but the victory moved him into a share of the men's championship standings with Cameron Naasz after the American could do no better than fourth place.

Canadian John Fisher took the final step of the men's podium with his third place finish.

Reigning women's champ Trunzo claimed her win after holding off hard charging Canadian Maxie Plante over the final stretch with Canadian women's championship leader Jacqueline Legere just behind in third place and countrywoman Dominique Lefebvre last.

The series now takes a two week break before heading to Igora, Russia on March 7.

(Production: David Grip)




