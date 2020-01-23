Croxall and Trunzo battle to Ice Cross wins in Quebec

SHOWS: LE MASSIF DE CHARLEVOIX, QUEBEC, CANADA (FEBRUARY 22, 2020)(RED BULL CONTENT POOL - SEE RESTRICTIONS) 1.

KYLE CROXALL (CANADA) NARROWLY CROSSING FINISH LINE AHEAD OF MARCO DALLAGO (AUSTRIA) TO WIN RACE, JOHN FISHER (CANADA) IS 3RD AND CAMERON NAASZ (USA) 4TH.

TRUNZO, PLANTE (ON LEFT), AND LEGERE ON WOMEN'S PODIUM AND CHAMPAGNE CELEBRATION STORY: Canadian Kyle Croxall and American Amanda Trunzo skated to narrow victories Saturday (February 22) at the Red Bull Ice Cross World Championship stop in Quebec.

Croxall had the tougher of the two final races, only taking the win after a late battle with Austrian Marco Dallago, but the victory moved him into a share of the men's championship standings with Cameron Naasz after the American could do no better than fourth place.

Canadian John Fisher took the final step of the men's podium with his third place finish.

Reigning women's champ Trunzo claimed her win after holding off hard charging Canadian Maxie Plante over the final stretch with Canadian women's championship leader Jacqueline Legere just behind in third place and countrywoman Dominique Lefebvre last.

The series now takes a two week break before heading to Igora, Russia on March 7.

