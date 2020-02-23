Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far

Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 23:34s - Published < > Embed
Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far

Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far

The rest of this century has some pretty phenomenal performances to live up to!

For this list, we're looking at the top 20 best performances of the 21st century (so far).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far

The rest of this century has some pretty phenomenal performances to live up to!

For this list, we're looking at the top 20 best performances of the 21st century (so far).

Our countdown includes Jesse Eisenberg, Frances McDormand, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Straightpr

Straight-PR RT @RomanBathsBath: Based on one of the best-selling books of the nineteenth century, Ben Hur opens at @theBarnTheatre, Cirencester today!… 3 days ago

RomanBathsBath

The Roman Baths Based on one of the best-selling books of the nineteenth century, Ben Hur opens at @theBarnTheatre, Cirencester tod… https://t.co/GibPQLoqTy 3 days ago

LukeTallett

Lowkas Christoph Waltz in Inglorious Basterds is hands down one of the best acting performances of the 21st century 👏 6 days ago

dukeland99

Josh Isuzu Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far https://t.co/4h3mPm2Mdn via @YouTube 1 week ago

ArthurDurkeeArt

ArthurDurkee Hey, all you Old People! Do you remember when Pat Paulsen ran for President? One of the very best sustained perform… https://t.co/ry7VcbTZzh 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Disney Channel Original Movies of the 2000s [Video]Top 10 Disney Channel Original Movies of the 2000s

It’s time to experience some nostalgia with the best Disney Channel original movies of the 2000s. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable DCOMS that premiered between 2000 and 2009.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:13Published

Top 20 Teen Movies of the Century So Far [Video]Top 20 Teen Movies of the Century So Far

Now that we’re two decades in, it’s time to start evaluating our favorite teen movies of the century so far. For this list, we’ll be looking at our favorite films that center on teenagers and/or..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 18:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.