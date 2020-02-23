Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Section 1AA wrestling finals

Section 1AA wrestling finals

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Section 1AA wrestling finalsThe Mayo Civic Center was packed as fans found out who is heading to state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Section 1AA wrestling finals

In double a we start with byron's maxwell peterson at 120, a former state champion.

Facing lake city's jonathan harvey, peterson would show why's he's the second ranked wrestler in the state áá there's a takedown and he would have plenty of them as he wins by a 20 to 8 decision.

Lewistoná altura rushford peterson's ross herber is up next at 126, but he would face one of the state's best in chase deblaere.

The simley spartan gets two shoulders on the matt just 58 seconds into the match.

Byron's mitchel peterson at 132 and kassoná mantorville's logan vaughn.

They've met in the state tourney before and peterson get's the better end of vaughn, he wins by a 5á1 decision.

Staying with the komets... kail wynia against simley's nolan wanzek.

Wynia get's the pin and the sophomore would get kasson's first win of the day.

At 170 maybe the shock of the tourney, undefeated bennett berge facing simley's gavin nelson.

Berge would lead early, as he gets the takedown.

But nelson would force extra time and in that period, this takedown would send the spartan fanbase in a frenzy as berge looses his first match of the season.

At 182 patrick kennedy cannot be stopped, he would make it look easy as it's a technical fall over simley's quayin short, continuing his undefeated season.

His brohter would follow at 195, the younger kennedy is back in the tournament after two years away.

He pins the spartans landon duvall, and he wins a section title.xx "it feels well earned, i haven't wrestled in two years and i came back and it's been a long season coming back and just got to go to practice every day with the right mindset but it's a good feeling right now, great feeling."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

samigreen19

Samantha RT @KelpMilk: Camo themed student section for VV wrestling district finals! https://t.co/YnDUpYYjsn 2 days ago

KelpMilk

Caleb Cox Camo themed student section for VV wrestling district finals! https://t.co/YnDUpYYjsn 3 days ago

Celly_Section

SHS Student Section BIG FRIDAY NIGHT‼️ Wrestling upset #2 Kaukauna 42-19 to advance to tomorrow’s finals against Mukwonago! #3PEAT Bo… https://t.co/rFWERtEZkJ 3 days ago

Celly_Section

SHS Student Section GOOD LUCK to wrestling as they compete today at STATE at 5:30 and 7:30! Go support the team as they try and make it… https://t.co/LwfXg74LGF 4 days ago

ChanChaskaSport

Eric Kraushar As the boys basketball playoffs begin, and girls section finals conclude this week, Sports 4 Dummies discusses a NC… https://t.co/LFzyNd1hMR 6 days ago

rayguz559

Ray Guzman View: CIF CS Section Masters Tournament (Finals) photos on MaxPreps https://t.co/TAsrRMmVxm via @MaxPreps… https://t.co/wAuYCiBfGP 1 week ago

joesgammato1

Joseph Sgammato RT @PeteRuf12: Big night on the Sports Rush. @CHSAA_NYC Hoops Action. Section 1 Quarterfinal playoffs plus a sit down interview with @westc… 1 week ago

PeteRuf12

Pete Ruf Big night on the Sports Rush. @CHSAA_NYC Hoops Action. Section 1 Quarterfinal playoffs plus a sit down interview wi… https://t.co/6K5W1rnKFE 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Section 1AAA wrestling finals [Video]Section 1AAA wrestling finals

The Mayo Civic Center was packed as fans found out who was headed to state.

Credit: KIMTPublished

Section 1A wrestling finals [Video]Section 1A wrestling finals

The Mayo Civic Center was packed as fans found out who is heading to state.

Credit: KIMTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.