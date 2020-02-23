Dave Ayres saves the day for Hurricanes, leads them to 6-3 win

Global  

42-year-old Dave Ayres is thrown from the frying pan into the fire for the Hurricanes and answers valiantly, making eight saves to lead them to a 6-3 win against the Maple Leafs.

In the process, he becomes the oldest goaltender in NHL history to win his regular-season debut
