Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade

Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 25:53s - Published < > Embed
Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade

Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade

These are the moments that elevated the entire gaming landscape throughout the 2010's.

For this list, we’re looking at the most memorable and impactful scenes in video games that took place over the last decade.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade

These are the moments that elevated the entire gaming landscape throughout the 2010's.

For this list, we’re looking at the most memorable and impactful scenes in video games that took place over the last decade.

Our countdown includes The Suicide Mission from "Mass Effect 2", John Marston's Last Stand from "Red Dead Redemption", Swear to Me from "The Last of Us", Lee's Final Choice from "The Walking Dead", the Revelation of Project: Zero Dawn from “Horizon Zero Dawn”, and more.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

5OWqUvQK8pKxslJ

حافظ ذیشان احمد سلطانی RT @ICC: With the game on the line, Katherine Brunt could have dismissed Sune Luus at the non-striker's end, but opted not to. Moments late… 2 days ago

jackryderparis

Jack Ryder RT @TrainETA_WA: Tap in to our new series “Bumpus Breakdowns”. Join @michaelbumpus5 over the next few months in the ETA film room, as he di… 2 days ago

JaboCoob

$soccermomjabo Probably one of the most defining moments of our generation encompassed in a video game. Sonic Forces is going to c… https://t.co/YXflrK44mc 3 days ago

MiyukiMiyasaki

♕JusticeInGaming_JIG♕ Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade https://t.co/9Up92WSvq2 via @YouTube 4 days ago

LabSeeman13

Seeman Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade https://t.co/8HI5ebH5WG via @YouTube 4 days ago

dukeland99

Josh Isuzu Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade https://t.co/c32UzgRJjq via @YouTube 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR News [Video]Taiki Waiti to Bring Willy Wonka to Netflix, 'The Last of Us' Turning to TV Series & More | THR News

The massively popular video game 'The Last of Us' is being turned into a TV show, Taiki Waiti is bringing the world of 'Willy Wonka' to Netflix and a 'Clueless' pop-up is headed your way. Here are..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:19Published

Man gets jail time for posting video of himself licking a tub of ice cream [Video]Man gets jail time for posting video of himself licking a tub of ice cream

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 30 days in jail on March 4 for posting a video of himself licking a tub of ice cream in a supermarket. In the video, D’Adrien Anderson is seen placing the ice cream..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.