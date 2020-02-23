Madison step closer to landing F-35 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 04:08s - Published Madison step closer to landing F-35 Matt Smith reports on the controversy surrounding the possibility of Madison’s Truax Field becoming the home of the next generation of Air Force fighter jets.

Madison step closer to landing F-35 ADRIENNE: MADISON IS A STEPCLOSER TO GETTING THE F-35.THE AIR FORCE NAMED MADISON’S115TH FIGHTER WING, BASED ATTRUAX FIELD, A PREFERRED SITEFOR THE HIGH TECH JET.THE FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTSTATEMENT CAME OUT LAST WEEK.AND AS MATT SMITH REPORTS, ITDID NOTHING TO CHANGE THECONTROVERSY.MATT: HOURS BEFORE GOVERNOREVERS’ STATE OF THE STATE LAST MONTH, A TWO-PERSON F-35PROTEST.







