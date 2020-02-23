Global  

MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders.

Saturday, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of France.

According to Business Insider, it sparked calls for his resignation as the hashtag #FireChrisMatthews trended on Twitter.

Matthew's comments come less than two weeks after MSNBC host Chuck Todd quoted a conservative column on air.

The column likened supporters of the Vermont senator to "brownshirts." Criticism also came from the Sanders campaign communications director Mike Casca.

