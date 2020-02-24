'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra organised a demonstration in Delhi in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The demonstration was held in Delhi's Maujpur, near Jaffrabad which has become the site of a new anti-CAA protest.

Since Feb 22, 2020, dozens of protestors, led by women, have gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station to oppose CAA-NRC-NPR.

Mishra addressed the demonstrators gathered in support of CAA, and with a police officer by his side, claimed that he won't obey the police if anti-CAA protestors aren't evicted within three days.