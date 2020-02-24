Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests

'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:14s - Published < > Embed
'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests

'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra organised a demonstration in Delhi in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The demonstration was held in Delhi's Maujpur, near Jaffrabad which has become the site of a new anti-CAA protest.

Since Feb 22, 2020, dozens of protestors, led by women, have gathered near the Jaffrabad metro station to oppose CAA-NRC-NPR.

Mishra addressed the demonstrators gathered in support of CAA, and with a police officer by his side, claimed that he won't obey the police if anti-CAA protestors aren't evicted within three days.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

only_abhishek

Abhishek Singh RT @ANI: Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Government, especially Home Minister Amit Shah, has to answer how violence c… 2 hours ago

JiangZidian_uwu

紫电 Zidian! @x_jiangcheng_x So, only 2 more days :) Good luck, Sect Leader Jiang. You'll do great 2 hours ago

a_thomas1958

Adrian Thomas I hate to say the only great Labour leader in a proper Labour Party in my lifetime. Even posed for a picture with m… https://t.co/HVos7ppxwg 2 hours ago

sahayogan

sid @jagat_darak @KapilMishra_IND @RajThackeray loud speakers and road blocking namaz are tactics to dominate the publi… https://t.co/r1HdyHT3fZ 3 hours ago

icsrkh

Richard Hicks @piersmorgan @BorisJohnson @MattHancock I should also add the US is about 10-12 days behind Italy and their leader… https://t.co/Q89ZXusGLc 5 hours ago

douglaspeter1

douglas peter RT @thrasherxy: Whatever happens in the coming hours and days, Bernie Sanders has run a beautifully ethical campaign, repeatedly showing hi… 5 hours ago

KagiaOliver

Oliver, is kagia @Gideon_Kitheka Uhuru is instructing raila as who??? A failed president! An arrogant and a leader with no focus! On… https://t.co/Aapya3D2wn 6 hours ago

gumber_sherry

Sherry Gumber RT @marwadi_tamilan: @PrashantKishor @JM_Scindia That's only bcoz being a loyal leader of the party and one whose father did so much since… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia for Rajya Sabha shortly after he joins the party | Oneindia News [Video]BJP names Jyotiraditya Scindia for Rajya Sabha shortly after he joins the party | Oneindia News

JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA HAS BEEN NAMED BY THE BJP FOR ONE OF THE TWO RAJYA SABHA SEATS FROM MADHYA PRADESH DUE FOR ELECTIONS LATER THIS MONTH. THE ANNOUNCEMENT CAME SHORTLY AFTER HE JOINED THE BJP. WHILE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:26Published

Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case [Video]Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case

Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute Left leader and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the JNU sedition case on Friday. The permission comes nine days after Delhi chief minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.