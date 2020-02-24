Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > High Ground movie

High Ground movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
High Ground movie

High Ground movie

High Ground movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After fighting in the First World War as a sniper, Travis, now a policeman in the vast empty spaces of Northern Australia, loses control of an operation that results in the massacre of an Indigenous tribe.

When his superiors insist on burying the truth, Travis leaves in disgust, only to be forced back twelve years later to hunt down Baywara, an Aboriginal warrior whose attacks on new settlers are causing havoc.

When Travis, now a bounty hunter, recruits as his tracker the young mission-raised Gutjuk, the only known survivor of the carnage, memories threaten to resurface and turn the white man from hunter into the hunted.

Set in the 1930s, ‘High Ground’ is inspired by true events.

A frontier western about colonial violence and misunderstandings that deeply resonates in today’s Australia – and indeed all over the world – the film explores the nature of loyalty and the ability to distinguish freely between right and wrong, in opposition to the dogmas of the age in which you live.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

xxNoFucksGiven

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐞𝐫 @RagefulPowers “How sweet. I mean we don’t have school tomorrow, and the bowling alley is closed tomorrow. We could… https://t.co/Ax90wCds0R 7 hours ago

eatallzeerich

peanutbutterguillotine @JasonMadison @Altair4_2381 @daisandconfused That it’s “just a movie” should make it easier to abandon for ethical… https://t.co/SRPMSeJN4b 15 hours ago

DeanDobbs

Dean Dobbs 🔜 Dutch Comic Con✨ TROS was the only sequel trilogy movie that rubbed me the wrong way, but there’s gonna be a generation of kids who’… https://t.co/fgsvuDBUL0 17 hours ago

only_Khanh

Khanh Tran-Tayag So I finally saw @BTS_twt ‘s ON MV. That’s some expensive MV. I like the movie references, Jimin’s dance breaks 👌 V… https://t.co/mhddpE4pQY 19 hours ago

franklphila22

Franklphila22 RT @onemoveahead: Movie idea. Don't know about u, but I would be queueing up to see a movie starring #SimonBaker, #BradPitt & #RobertRedfor… 4 days ago

BunkerSquirrel

🇭🇰 Bunker Squirrel🇭🇰 @MelloMarz @RegalMovies Mayyybe, and hear me out on this one. Maybe there’s a middle ground? And maybe that’s the p… https://t.co/7qXBwzxp8O 4 days ago

onemoveahead

Lamont Movie idea. Don't know about u, but I would be queueing up to see a movie starring #SimonBaker, #BradPitt &… https://t.co/7cFoC1kH3I 5 days ago

nicoleenvoy

Nicole Envoy RT @allriggedout: Not very accurate (for example the movie was not in competition) Italian review 😕 Berlinale 2020 - High Ground: recension… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

High Ground movie clip - Burnt forest walk [Video]High Ground movie clip - Burnt forest walk

High Ground movie clip -Burnt forest walk Plot synopsis: 1919. After fighting in WWI as a sniper Travis, now a Policeman in the vast empty spaces of northern Australia, loses control of an operation..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:28Published

High Ground Movie clip - Meeting around fire [Video]High Ground Movie clip - Meeting around fire

High Ground Movie clip - Meeting around fire Plot synopsis: 1919. After fighting in WWI as a sniper Travis, now a Policeman in the vast empty spaces of northern Australia, loses control of an..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.