FCA Replay February 21, 2020

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US.

The top stories for the week of February 21, 2020, include challenging high school students to design the Ram truck of the future; a new ad campaign for Alfa Romeo; and inside accolades for the Jeep Gladiator and Ram 1500.
