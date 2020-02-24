Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump visits Gandhi's former home

Trump visits Gandhi's former home

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Trump visits Gandhi's former home

Trump visits Gandhi's former home

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania visited Sabarmati Ashram, the former home of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump visits Gandhi's former home

Trump and Melania landed earlier in the day in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad to a raucous reception at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pulling out the stops for Trump's visit even though prospects for even a limited trade deal were slim.

India and the United States have built close political and security ties and Trump's two-day trip is a sign of their converging interests, officials say, including a way to counter China's rise as a superpower.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

trumpathon

trumpathon Trump visits Taj Mahal, tours Gandhi's former home on first India state trip | HIGHLIGHTS https://t.co/TWkllNkubK 4 days ago

BWaveResist2020

BlueWaveRESIST2020🌊💧☔ RT @___WWG1WGA___: Trump tours Taj Mahal, visits Gandhi’s former home on first India state trip | HIGHLIGHTS https://t.co/2R9y7w0OrR #globa… 1 week ago

MoneyGreatIdeas

Gloria Ramirez Trump visits Taj Mahal, tours Gandhi's former home on first India state ... https://t.co/3CUDiftC03 via @YouTube 1 week ago

HEROSFAME1

Patricia and Carl Trump visits Taj Mahal, tours Gandhi's former home on first India state ... https://t.co/oDng0l4YOX via @YouTube 1 week ago

___WWG1WGA___

Coming Up Next? Arrests... Trump tours Taj Mahal, visits Gandhi’s former home on first India state trip | HIGHLIGHTS https://t.co/2R9y7w0OrR #globalnews 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump signs guest book at Gandhi memorial [Video]Donald Trump signs guest book at Gandhi memorial

US President Donald Trump signs the guest book at the memorial of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Trump visits Gandhi's former home [Video]Trump visits Gandhi's former home

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania visited Sabarmati Ashram, the former home of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.