Trump visits Gandhi's former home

Trump and Melania landed earlier in the day in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad to a raucous reception at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pulling out the stops for Trump's visit even though prospects for even a limited trade deal were slim.

India and the United States have built close political and security ties and Trump's two-day trip is a sign of their converging interests, officials say, including a way to counter China's rise as a superpower.