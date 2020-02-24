Global  

Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate

Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate

Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate

According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump.
