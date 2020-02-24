Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:23s - Published Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16Published 1 day ago Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S... Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:28Published 6 days ago