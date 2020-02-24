|
Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate
|
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate
According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden
Michael Bloomberg Ends
Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the
Bloomberg camp follows his poor
showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16Published
Everything to Know About Super Tuesday
Everything to Know About Super Tuesday Considered the most important day for the Democratic candidate hopefuls, Super Tuesday takes place on March 3. Primaries will be held in more than a dozen U.S...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:28Published
|