Inside Melvin Gordon's Closet 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 14:38s - Published Inside Melvin Gordon's Closet Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon may not have the biggest closet in the world, but like he says, "it's not about how big a closet is, it's about what's in it." Join the NFL star as he shows off some of the finest pieces of clothing from his closet, from his Topman floral shirt to his Ricky Bobby NASCAR jacket from 'Talladega Nights.' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this The 🔌 Nephew 🤑💰 Inside Melvin Gordon's Closet | The Walk-in | GQ Sports https://t.co/DAljovw5lw via @YouTube 1 week ago