Tony Hawk's Pro Skater documentary premiering this month A documentary on 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' is set to premiere later this month The legendary skater himself announced the news on Instagram as he confirmed the film 'Pretending I'm a Superman' will look at how the franchise sent skateboarding culture into the mainstream.

He wrote that the first screening will be at Mammoth Film Festival on Feb 29th.

The first Tony Hawk game launched back in 1999, and it was followed by 16 titles across a number of series including the likes of 'Underground', 'American Wasteland' and 'Shred'.

