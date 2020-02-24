Duchess Meghan's best pal registers Sussex Global Charities website

Duchess Meghan's best pal registers Sussex Global Charities website Meghan's best pal Jessica Mulroney has reportedly registered a new website for Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, which is believed to be part of their big plan for their new global charity initiative.

The Daily Mail newspaper reports that the website sussexglobalcharities.com was registered by Jessica on 19 February 2020.

It comes after the pair opened up about their upcoming plans, whilst also insisting they would not use the word 'royal' in their new endeavours after its use was blocked by Queen Elizabeth.

Whilst the couple claim that there is no "jurisdiction" to prevent them using the word royal in their branding they say they will not use it after Spring 2020.