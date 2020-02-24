FTSE 100 in biggest fall since 2016 as markets react to coronavirus spread 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:33s - Published FTSE 100 in biggest fall since 2016 as markets react to coronavirus spread Investors seek shelter from growing evidence that the coronavirus is spreading globally and threatening deeper economic damage.

