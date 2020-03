Police In South Jersey Investigating Disturbing Home Invasion on February 24, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:48s - Published Cleve Bryan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police In South Jersey Investigating Disturbing Home Invasion START OF THE MARCH THIS HE CANWE EVEN.FOR NOW, UKEE, BACK TO YOU.POLICE IN SOUTH JERSEY AREINVESTIGATING A DISTURBINGHOME INVASION, REVEALED AFTERTHE HOUSE WAS SET ON FIRE."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCLEVE BRYAN'S AT THE SCENE INWILL COMPANY INSTANT WOODWHERE NEIGHBORS ARE ON EDGE,CLEVE.REPORTER: FAMILY TELLS USTHAT BOTH VICTIMS OF THEALLEGED HOME INVASION ARESTILL IN THE HOSPITAL, ANDRECOVERING, AND THEIR HOUSEBOARDED UP BECAUSE OF THE FIREAND ALL OF THE DAMAGE THATOCCURRED THERE AT THE END OFTHE DEADENED STREET RIGHT NEXTTO THE SOUTH SIDE OF THECOOPER RIVER PARK.AUTHORITIES SAY COLLINSWOODFIRE DEPARTMENT GOT THEINITIAL CALL AROUND 2:30SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR A HOUSEFIRE.THEY ARRIVED TO FIND A WITHMAN OUTSIDE A AND A MANTRAPPED INSIDE.FIRE FIGHTERS RESCUED THAT MANAND PUT OUT A FIRE.THEY DISCOVER HIS WOUND WERENOT RELATED TO THE FIRE.AUTHORITIES SAY THAT THECOUPLE WERE VICTIMS OF THEHOME INVASION AND ARSON, ANDTHEY SAY THE WOMAN WAS TIED UPBY SUSPECT AND, ACCORD TO GONEIGHBORS THE MAN WAS STABBED.FEMALE VICTIM APPARENTLY GOTLOOSE AND RAN OUTSIDE ABLE TOGETAWAY FROM THE FIRE.THERE ARE STILL MANY, MANYUNANSWERED QUESTIONS ABOUTWHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED HERE.THAT IS CAUSING A LOT OFCONCERN IN COLLINSWOOD.I SPOKE TO THE CHIEF WHO COULDNOT SAY IF THIS WAS ANISOLATED INCIDENT.WHAT I CAN TELL THECOMMUNITY IS WE UNDERSTAND THECONCERN.WE HAVE AN INCREASED POLICEPRESENCE IN THE AREA, AND INADDITION THERE WILL BE MEMBERSOF THE CAMDEN COUNTYPROSECUTOR'S OFFICE ANDDETECTIVES GOING DOOR TO DOORJUST TRYING TO SEE IF ANYONESAW ANYTHING, TRYING TO PULLVIDEO SURVEILLANCE FROM THEHOUSE THAT MAY BE HELPFUL INTHE INVESTIGATION AS WELL.REPORTER: ANYONE WITH VIDEOSHOULD CONTACT THE CAMDENCOUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE ORCOLLINSWOOD POLICE.COMING UP LATER ON "EYEWITNESSNEWS" WE WILL LET YOU HEARFROM THE NEIGHBORS AS WELL ASONE OF THE VICTIM MOTHERS ASSHE TRIES TO DESCRIBE A LITTLEBIT ABOUT HER STATE OF THEMIND AT THIS TIME.





