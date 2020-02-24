Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea are seen as underdogs against Bayern Munich

Global  

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea to turn the current European order on its head against Bayern Munich.

Lampard has accepted many will brand Chelsea underdogs when hosting the buoyant Bundesliga leaders in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday night.

The Blues boss expects a stern challenge from a Bayern side that hammered Tottenham 7-2 in London in October but has told his players they have the strength to pull off a statement victory.

“I think the underdog talk for a game like this is better to come from outside, from people looking out to in,” said Lampard.

“My job is just to prepare the game, look at the opponent and see if we can find weaknesses there.

I understand if people do call us the underdog because their team is so strong and they have so much experience.

